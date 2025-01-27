Sign up
Previous
Photo 1201
Laundry of Light
Through the glowing round window of the teo store, a scene unfolds like clothes in a washing machine, swirling light and activity in the night.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2400
photos
86
followers
81
following
329% complete
View this month »
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
Latest from all albums
1198
596
1199
494
1200
597
1201
598
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th January 2025 11:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
light
,
window
,
washing
,
machine
,
frame
,
contrast
,
round
,
structure
,
darmstadt
Corinne
ace
Well spotted !
January 27th, 2025
