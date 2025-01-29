Previous
Platform Solitude by vincent24
Photo 1203

Platform Solitude

In the fluorescent-lit Brussels metro, travelers stood patiently, their shadows stretching across the curved platform.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
329% complete

