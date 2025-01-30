Previous
The Ascent by vincent24
Photo 1204

The Ascent

A lone figure climbs the dimly lit stairs, his shadow lingering behind. The contrast of darkness and light suggests an unseen weight—a journey unfinished, a destination unknown.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

