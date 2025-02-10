Previous
Homebound by vincent24
Homebound

Due to the flu. Most of the time on my sofa next to this framed picture…
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
