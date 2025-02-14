Previous
In the plane by vincent24
Photo 1219

In the plane

Flight from Germany to Italy at sunset… a passenger is looking at the sunsetting over the clouds.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

Stefano Trezzi ace
Well spotted!
February 18th, 2025  
