Photo 1220
Brescia
Three nones in the old city
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2434
photos
88
followers
82
following
Tags
religious
,
none
,
brescia
