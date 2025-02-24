Sign up
Photo 1229
Night office
Leaving the office at night…
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2450
photos
89
followers
83
following
336% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
24th February 2025 6:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
office
,
lightn
Lesley
ace
I like the lights on the ground leading the way
February 25th, 2025
