Inside the bar by vincent24
Inside the bar

Warm and dark atmosphere in the bar where we had our photo club monthly meeting this evening.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Casablanca ace
I like this, welcoming and attractive place
February 25th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
woa, excellent! great, how the light built up the compositional lines :)
February 25th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Love this composition so much. Also jealous that you are in a photo club!
February 25th, 2025  
