Previous
Photo 1230
Inside the bar
Warm and dark atmosphere in the bar where we had our photo club monthly meeting this evening.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
3
2
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2451
photos
89
followers
83
following
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
610
500
611
109
1228
1229
612
1230
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
25th February 2025 8:41pm
Tags
bar
,
silhouette
,
darmstadt
,
wellnitz
Casablanca
ace
I like this, welcoming and attractive place
February 25th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
woa, excellent! great, how the light built up the compositional lines :)
February 25th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Love this composition so much. Also jealous that you are in a photo club!
February 25th, 2025
