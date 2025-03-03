Previous
Shadow, shape and sky by vincent24
Shadow, shape and sky

Bottom up picture from the bottom of staircases with sun and shadow playing in it.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Aleksandra ace
Nice! Works great with the figure of a woman in the back 😎🤘
March 3rd, 2025  
