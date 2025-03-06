Previous
Tango class by vincent24
Photo 1239

Tango class

At the end of the class, we do a “practical” when students dance freely and apply what they learned.
I took this photo using the reflection on a window and my own silhouette so that we can see the exterior and the interior.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Vincent

