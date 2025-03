Hospice in the mist

The weather was quite terrible today… but we still went out for a 4h ski touring in the mist.



This photo is taken when arriving back at the Hospice of the Grand Saint Bernard (located at an altitude of 2500m). The hospice has an history that dates more than 1000 years. It was build to serve as a refuge for people crossing the alps. It is still run by a religious congregation (canons).



Staying there is always a fantastic experience… even with bad weather