Completing my second 365

With this photo, taken this morning, I complete my second 365 full year, with at least one photo actually taken each day



I did my first year from august 2017 to august 2018, experiencing a lot of various photo techniques (b&w, macro, street, landscape, etc ). It was a year of discovery appreciating all the inspiration from other 365ers and relying on the various challenges to try new things.



For this second year, I tried to be keep a more consistent approach focusing mainly on street photography in color, using mainly my Ricoh GRiii with a 28mm fixed lens, and from time to time my Fuji x-t2 with either an equivalent 35mm or 50mm lens,



Many thanks for all you comments, favs and encouragement during that year.



I will certainly continue taking photo regularly (its not easy to stop)) and might also decide to restart an new 365 in a few year, but now I’ll try to concentrate more in editing and printing (and possibly exhibiting) some photos,