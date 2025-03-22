Sign up
Photo 1255
A sense of spring
In the street of Basel,
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2503
photos
90
followers
84
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Latest from all albums
1251
631
1252
632
505
1253
1254
1255
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
22nd March 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunny
,
weekend
,
basel
