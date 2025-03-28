Previous
At the airport by vincent24
At the airport

Sunny light, strong light when crossing the Frankfurt airport terminal as I landed from Chisinau.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Casablanca ace
That’s fantastic. Love the lone figure in the circle of light.
March 28th, 2025  
