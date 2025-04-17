Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1300
The old man
Late at night in a bar-restaurant in central Basel, this old man was sitting at a table to read his newspaper. He sit there to have some light to read, in an otherwise quite noisy and dark bar, filled with young people. It looks quite surreal
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2573
photos
91
followers
85
following
356% complete
View this month »
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
Latest from all albums
648
1297
649
1298
1299
650
651
1300
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
17th April 2025 10:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
bar
,
man
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
mitte
,
unternehmen
Janice
ace
Good candid capture.
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close