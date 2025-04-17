Previous
The old man by vincent24
Photo 1300

The old man

Late at night in a bar-restaurant in central Basel, this old man was sitting at a table to read his newspaper. He sit there to have some light to read, in an otherwise quite noisy and dark bar, filled with young people. It looks quite surreal
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janice ace
Good candid capture.
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact