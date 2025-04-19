Previous
Basel street by vincent24
Photo 1302

Basel street

Morning sun on a colored pedestrian street… just waited for some people and their shadows to pass by. I took a dozen… selected that one with the old couple walking hands in hands.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact