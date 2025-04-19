Sign up
Photo 1302
Basel street
Morning sun on a colored pedestrian street… just waited for some people and their shadows to pass by. I took a dozen… selected that one with the old couple walking hands in hands.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2576
photos
92
followers
85
following
356% complete
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1298
1299
650
651
1300
652
1301
1302
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
19th April 2025 9:59am
Tags
street
,
color
,
switzerland
,
basel
