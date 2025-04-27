Previous
Between fog and sun by vincent24
Photo 1310

Between fog and sun

Second day at the Gran Paradiso. The weather wasn’t good enough to do the ascent to Gran Paradiso. We did I the summit on the next day.
27th April 2025

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
