Previous
The only picture by vincent24
Photo 1312

The only picture

Only one shot that day…despite a very sunny day and being in Heidelberg in front of the castle…and then dancing all evening long…
Sometimes photography become secondary….
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact