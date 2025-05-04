Sign up
Previous
Photo 1314
Tango joy
In a room full of motion and music, a quiet burst of light catches a fleeting embrace — a moment of pure connection.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
0
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
4th May 2025 4:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
joy
,
embrace
,
tango
,
heidelberg
