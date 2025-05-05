Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
Rome at dusk
My Ricoh camera needed some cleaning,, next days will be either iPhone or Fuji photo….
Today iPhone one…
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th May 2025 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
dusk
,
rome
