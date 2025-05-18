Sign up
Previous
Photo 1331
behind the net
While walking in Darmstadt street, i got attracted by these roses behind the orange construction net.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2630
photos
90
followers
83
following
364% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
18th May 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
rose
,
darmstadt
Zilli~
ace
Interesting combo
May 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
