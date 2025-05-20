Sign up
Previous
Photo 1333
Midnight pause
In the quiet of Darmstadt's streets, a lone figure waits, illuminated only by the glow of a backlit promise of refreshment.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Living in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2634
photos
90
followers
83
following
365% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
20th May 2025 11:34pm
Tags
night
,
life
,
light
,
street
,
photography
,
bus
,
scene
,
space
,
landscape
,
stop
,
silhouette
,
city
,
german
,
moody
,
public
,
loneliness
,
urban
,
quiet
,
artificial
,
low
,
cinematic
,
solitude
,
waiting.
,
darmstadt
Leave a Comment
