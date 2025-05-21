Sign up
Previous
Photo 1334
Two embraces
Two embraces, one real, one imagined. Tango blurs the lines between bodies and brushstrokes
21st May 2025
21st May 25
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2635
photos
90
followers
83
following
365% complete
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1330
665
1331
1332
119
517
1333
1334
Views
5
365
RICOH GR III
21st May 2025 9:21pm
dance
,
painting
,
tango
,
mannheim
