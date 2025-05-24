Previous
A smile in the void by vincent24
Photo 1337

A smile in the void

A ghostly grin drips down a blank facade, casting silent joy over an empty lot. In the foreground, a lone silhouette drifts into shadow—present, yet distant.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact