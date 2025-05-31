Previous
Climbers by vincent24
Climbers

Photo taken over Flims in Switzerland. I did the via ferrata today. Two climbers with an impressive view
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Vincent

*lynn ace
No fear!
May 31st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Impressive!
May 31st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
And a great sense of fun!
May 31st, 2025  
