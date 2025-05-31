Sign up
Previous
Photo 1344
Climbers
Photo taken over Flims in Switzerland. I did the via ferrata today. Two climbers with an impressive view
31st May 2025
31st May 25
3
2
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2653
photos
90
followers
83
following
368% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
31st May 2025 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
view
,
climb
,
switzerland
,
flims
*lynn
ace
No fear!
May 31st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Impressive!
May 31st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
And a great sense of fun!
May 31st, 2025
