Photo 1356
Dancing in Two Worlds
Under neon lights, dancers glide through the room — but reflections and movement blur the boundary between the studio and the street outside. A layered tango of color, space, and time.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
12th June 2025 9:49pm
Tags
night
,
blur
,
motion
,
reflection
,
street
,
photography
,
dance
,
lights
,
contrast
,
silhouette
,
city
,
urban
,
vibrant
,
tango
,
heidelberg
,
duality
,
poetic
,
inside-outside
