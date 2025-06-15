Previous
Fragment of a Gaze by vincent24
Fragment of a Gaze

A woman’s contemplative expression appears through a jagged round mirror embedded in graffiti-covered glass — a fleeting moment of intimacy framed by urban chaos.
Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
