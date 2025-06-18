Sign up
Previous
Photo 1362
Terminal Calm
Between two flights and a hundred unknown stories, I sat watching these two passengers—not speaking, just breathing in the quiet geometry of waiting.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
4
365
RICOH GR III
18th June 2025 7:09pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
reflections
,
waiting
,
architecture
,
modern
,
airport
,
travel
,
solitude
,
transitions
,
observation
,
stillness
,
frankfurt
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
