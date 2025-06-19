Previous
Nightshift in Glass City by vincent24
Photo 1363

Nightshift in Glass City

Through the reflection, I saw a man. Inside, the room was bright and clean. Outside, the city was dim and violet. I was caught between them.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Vincent

