Previous
Photo 1364
Män in blue
At the coffee break during the meeting.
He went away for a phone call and stopped in the light-shadow stripes. I shoot that one with my iPhone.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
1
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2688
photos
90
followers
82
following
373% complete
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
677
524
1361
1362
678
1363
525
1364
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
20th June 2025 4:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
man
,
stripes
,
hotel
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
This is fabulous
June 20th, 2025
