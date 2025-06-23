Previous
Cultural opening by vincent24
Cultural opening

Back from the desert. And back to work.
A smooth transition with a cultural dance at the beginning of the conference.
Vincent

@vincent24
Corinne C ace
Wonderful happy pic!
June 23rd, 2025  
