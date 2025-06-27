Previous
Boarding by vincent24
Boarding

Flight back from Namibian to Europe.
Great sunset colors
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Glorious late evening vista
June 28th, 2025  
Wylie
beautiful. I hope it was a good flight and not affected by unrest in the region.
June 28th, 2025  
