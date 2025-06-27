Sign up
Previous
Photo 1371
Boarding
Flight back from Namibian to Europe.
Great sunset colors
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
2
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2703
photos
90
followers
82
following
375% complete
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
123
1367
1368
1369
528
1370
681
1371
Tags
flight
,
boarding
,
namibian
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glorious late evening vista
June 28th, 2025
Wylie
ace
beautiful. I hope it was a good flight and not affected by unrest in the region.
June 28th, 2025
