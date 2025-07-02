Sign up
Photo 1376
Stairs to the ISS
À model of the international space station in the staircase of the European space agency control centre
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2712
photos
91
followers
82
following
376% complete
Tags
stairs
,
darmstadt
,
iss
