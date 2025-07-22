Previous
Parking lot after rain by vincent24
Photo 1396

Parking lot after rain

Photos taken as I was crossing the parking lot towards my car. It is quite rainy these days in Germany …
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

J A Byrdlip ace
Had to think on this one... :-)
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact