Previous
Photo 1396
Parking lot after rain
Photos taken as I was crossing the parking lot towards my car. It is quite rainy these days in Germany …
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
22nd July 2025 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
rain
,
parking
,
building
J A Byrdlip
ace
Had to think on this one... :-)
July 23rd, 2025
