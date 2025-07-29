Previous
At the tram stop by vincent24
Photo 1403

At the tram stop

Again à photo at the tram stop nearby my place.

A man stands under the glow of beer ads, waiting in the dark. Lights, glances, and shadows tangle in this small intersection of solitude and routine.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Vincent

@vincent24
