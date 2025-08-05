Sign up
Previous
Photo 1410
Fountain in Frankfurt
Multi exposure of photos of the fountain from different 0laces around it. The fountain remain at the centre but the background is different for each exposure.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
1
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2790
photos
94
followers
80
following
386% complete
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
706
131
1408
707
1409
1410
708
541
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
5th August 2025 8:49pm
Tags
fountain
,
frankfurt
,
multi-exposure
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
August 5th, 2025
