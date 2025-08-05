Previous
Fountain in Frankfurt by vincent24
Fountain in Frankfurt

Multi exposure of photos of the fountain from different 0laces around it. The fountain remain at the centre but the background is different for each exposure.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

August 5th, 2025  
