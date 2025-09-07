Sign up
Previous
Photo 1443
Deer?
A shadow and a window
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2879
photos
94
followers
79
following
395% complete
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1440
729
1441
151
152
1442
153
1443
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
7th September 2025 3:47pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shadow
,
deer
