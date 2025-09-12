Sign up
Photo 1448
À map?
On an old carpet… (not a flying one)
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2890
photos
94
followers
79
following
396% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
12th September 2025 10:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
carpet
,
map
Annie D
ace
Great textures and tones.
September 13th, 2025
