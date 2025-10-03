Previous
Two on the Ridge by vincent24
Photo 1465

Two on the Ridge

We advanced in silence along the narrow path, the slope so steep it seemed to dissolve into the sky. The trail curved gently, always upward, as if inviting us to walk beyond the visible. The emptiness of the landscape made every step feel sacred.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
