Rest on the Edge by vincent24
Rest on the Edge

At the top, the horizon unfolded into endless ridges. We sat down without speaking, letting the wind carry our thoughts away. The weight of the climb disappeared — only stillness remained.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

