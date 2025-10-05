Sign up
Photo 1467
Edge of the Ridge
The caravan moved carefully along the cliff, hooves echoing on stone. The silhouettes of mules and men rose against the blue — a fragile procession carved between shadow and sky.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
5th October 2025 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
mountain
,
photography
,
contrast
,
silhouette
,
high
,
travel
,
journey
,
caravan
,
atlas
,
morocco
,
ridge
,
mules
,
poetic
