Previous
Photo 1527
Lobby in the morning
Lobby of the hôtel in the morning
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3048
photos
98
followers
79
following
418% complete
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
766
767
574
1524
1525
768
1526
1527
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
2nd December 2025 7:13am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
new
,
cairo
,
lobby
