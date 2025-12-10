Previous
Under the Weight of the Storm by vincent24
Under the Weight of the Storm

A heavy sky was rolling over Johannesburg tonight, pushing down on the city like a slow, dark wave. Just when everything felt still, three birds crossed the horizon, flying straight into the thickening clouds.
