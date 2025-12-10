Sign up
Photo 1535
Under the Weight of the Storm
A heavy sky was rolling over Johannesburg tonight, pushing down on the city like a slow, dark wave. Just when everything felt still, three birds crossed the horizon, flying straight into the thickening clouds.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
10th December 2025 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
birds
,
clouds
,
storm
,
city
,
dusk
,
quiet
,
movement
,
silhouettes
,
horizon
,
tension
,
atmosphere
