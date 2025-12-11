Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1536
The Man in the Orange Light
He stood there for a moment at the edge of the path, caught in the warm glow of a single streetlamp. Photo taken in Johannesburg from the hotel compound
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3062
photos
97
followers
79
following
420% complete
View this month »
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Latest from all albums
576
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
11th December 2025 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
light
,
park
,
orange
,
silhouette
,
path
,
figure
,
reflective
,
quiet
,
mood
,
streetlamp
,
solitude
,
atmosphere
Leave a Comment
