The Man in the Orange Light by vincent24
Photo 1536

The Man in the Orange Light

He stood there for a moment at the edge of the path, caught in the warm glow of a single streetlamp. Photo taken in Johannesburg from the hotel compound
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

