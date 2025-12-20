Previous
Seasonal Witness by vincent24
Photo 1545

Seasonal Witness

A silent figure stands beneath fading lights, watching the season pass without celebration or warmth.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Vincent

ace
