Photo 1546
Behind the Glass
Shadows linger on the surface, suspended between presence and reflection
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1546
1
365
RICOH GR III
21st December 2025 2:15pm
night
,
window
,
reflection
,
street
,
glass
,
shadow
,
urban
,
silence
,
darmstadt
,
ambiguity
,
presence
,
absence
