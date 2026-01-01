Previous
A Quiet Gesture by vincent24
A Quiet Gesture

A woman sits alone inside a small chapel.
A narrow beam of light crosses the wooden bench and touches her face and hand.
1st January 2026

Vincent

Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
