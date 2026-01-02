Previous
Under the Snowfall by vincent24
Photo 1558

Under the Snowfall

A lone figure walks through the falling snow, briefly illuminated by streetlights and winter decorations.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
426% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact