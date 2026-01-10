Sign up
Photo 1566
Pause in passing
I was walking through the streets of Darmstadt when this scene stopped me. I didn’t plan the image; I reacted to it.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
0
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3108
photos
97
followers
79
following
429% complete
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
Latest from all albums
1561
1562
778
1563
1564
1565
779
1566
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
10th January 2026 12:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
life
,
street
,
winter
,
photography
,
mural
,
scene
,
space
,
contrast
,
public
,
moment
,
urban
,
quiet
,
snowfall
,
everyday
,
germany
,
painted
,
dancer
,
visual
,
observation
,
darmstadt
,
dialogue
,
passerby
