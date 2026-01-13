Sign up
Photo 1569
Still Working
I stopped for a moment and looked at the building rather than through it. The lights were on, the day was clearly not finished inside.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3116
photos
97
followers
79
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
13th January 2026 5:08pm
Privacy
Tags
night
,
late
,
life
,
office
,
blue
,
photography
,
lights
,
working
,
windows
,
city
,
architecture
,
building
,
modern
,
hour
,
urban
,
routine
